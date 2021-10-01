Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.60 and last traded at $326.55. Approximately 76,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,865,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.40.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

