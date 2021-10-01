Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.60 and last traded at $326.55. Approximately 76,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,865,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.40.
UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37.
In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
