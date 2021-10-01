Vai (VAI) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $134.70 million and $3.85 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 140,394,392 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

