Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 209,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 165,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.