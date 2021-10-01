Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $31.40

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $29.41. Valneva shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.