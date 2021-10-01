Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $31.40

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $29.41. Valneva shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.