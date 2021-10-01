Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $38,829,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

