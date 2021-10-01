Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:PLUS)

Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF

