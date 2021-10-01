VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.87. 19,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,815. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56.

