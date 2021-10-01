Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Shares of VMBS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
