Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 18,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,824. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

