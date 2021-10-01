Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG opened at $213.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $160.16 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

