Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $213.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $160.16 and a one year high of $247.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

