Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.86

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.86 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 1956517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 273,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

