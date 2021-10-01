Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

