Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.69 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $10.15 or 0.00021381 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $21,207.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 805,052 coins and its circulating supply is 659,237 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

