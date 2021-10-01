Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $224,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 47.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.