Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.37. 5,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,217. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

