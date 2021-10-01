VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0435 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,410.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.51 or 0.99878572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00079093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002129 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00593820 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,196,454 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

