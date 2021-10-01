Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 735,562 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.07.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

