Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $179.35

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.35 and last traded at $180.11, with a volume of 7872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $203.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

