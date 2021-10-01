Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.