VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

