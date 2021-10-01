VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Hits $424,096.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $88.70 million and $424,096.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

