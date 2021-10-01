Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 446.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 467.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

