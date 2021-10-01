VIQ Solutions Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

