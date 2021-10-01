Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Virtual Medical International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 540,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
