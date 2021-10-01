Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtual Medical International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 540,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.