VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.82. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 4,828 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a market cap of $528.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

