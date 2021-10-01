Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 6.3%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 82,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 105,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

