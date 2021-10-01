VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,874,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

