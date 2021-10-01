VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,874,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About VNUE
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.