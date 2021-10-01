Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 377.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.02.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.