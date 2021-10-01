Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 377.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.02.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
