Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the August 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.12 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

