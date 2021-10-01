Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.12 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

