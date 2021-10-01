WABnetwork Hits Market Cap of $161,643.11 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 124.9% against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $161,643.11 and $29.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.