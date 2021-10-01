Wade G W & Inc. Buys 9,976 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.43. 1,066,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

