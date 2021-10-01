Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,273.87. 140,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,397.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,358.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

