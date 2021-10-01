Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $840.61. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,748. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.18 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.22 and its 200-day moving average is $858.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

