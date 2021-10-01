Wade G W & Inc. Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,317,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,763,000 after purchasing an additional 226,711 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,538,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,151. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.