Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $79.05. 304,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,917. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

