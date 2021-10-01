Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,910 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

