Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $92,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $83,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.43. 107,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

