Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $839,467.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $839,467.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00138139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,370.02 or 0.99898266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.26 or 0.06899267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00766927 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

