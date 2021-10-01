Webcoin (WEB) Market Capitalization Tops $69,488.30

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Webcoin has a total market cap of $69,488.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

