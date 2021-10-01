Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $17.13. Weber shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 5,040 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

