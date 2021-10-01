WesBanco’s (WSBC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

