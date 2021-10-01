Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 740.7% in September

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 740.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 85,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

