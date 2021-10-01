Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,473,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 104,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 361,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 191,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,204 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

