Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WIW stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

