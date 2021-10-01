Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.