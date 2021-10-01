Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,868 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $272,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.