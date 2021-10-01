William Blair Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $400.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

