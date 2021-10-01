William Blair Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

